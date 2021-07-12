Paramount Plus is making a new live-action Fairly OddParents series

Fairly OddParents Screenshot : YouTube

Get your obtuse, rubber goose, green moose, and guava juice, and maybe a giant snake, birthday cake, large fries, and chocolate cake, because Nickelodeon is working on a new combination live-action/animated The Fairly OddParents reboot for Paramount+ . Rather than following Timmy Turner, a little boy with a perfectly fine life who still apparently deserves to have all of his most ridiculous wishes granted by fairy godparents just because he has a mean babysitter (one of his best friends is comically poor, but sure, give magic to the upper middle class kid), the new series will be about his 13-year-old cousin, Vivan Turner, and her new stepbrother. The setup for the show is that Vivian’s dad has moved back to the town of Dimmsdale to marry his high school sweetheart, so Timmy decides to transfer control of Cosmo and Wanda over to her to make things easier—but, and apparently this is a rule of fairy godparents, the stepbrother also gets access to Cosmo and Wanda because he sees the transfer take place. Fine, whatever, “Da Rules” were always kind of fluid.

Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris are returning to voice Wanda and Cosmo, who we assume will be the animated part of the series, with Audrey Grace Marshall playing Vivian and Tyler Wladis playing the stepbrother, Roy Ragland. The press release doesn’t say who will be playing Timmy, assuming he actually makes a cameo in this, but at this point it’s probably worth noting that this isn’t the first time Nickelodeon has done a live-action/animated Fairly OddParents thing. From 2011 to 2014, Nickelodeon aired a trilogy of Fairly OddParents TV movies that starred Drake Bell as an older Timmy Turner who had somewhat inexplicably retained his access to Cosmo and Wanda, and—in a completely bizarre and unfortunate coincidence—Bell was just sentenced to two years of probation for attempted child endangerment today . That doesn’t mean anything for this project, since it sounds like Timmy Turner will still be a kid at this point, but still: bizarre and unfortunate.