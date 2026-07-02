Paramount-WBD merger might have a very British problem

UK regulators may hold up the $110 billion merger due to the outsized role Paramount-Warner Bros. would have on viewership. But also, they might not.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 2, 2026 | 2:52pm
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Paramount-WBD merger might have a very British problem

After getting the rubber stamp from the Justice Department and agreeing to modest concessions from European Union regulators, David Ellison’s debt-powered $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery may have one more hurdle overseas: UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport Lisa Nandy. Nandy, who, unrelatedly, quit X this morning because the site “favours abuse and misinformation over meaningful debate” and “isn’t healthy for democracy,” might put the kibosh on Ellison’s plan to have the deal squared by September. Per Deadline, Nandy met with Ellison in January, but six months later, says she “minded to intervene” on the “unprecedented” merger in a letter to Paramount. That intervention would take the form of investigations by media regulator Ofcom and antitrust watchdog the Competition and Markets Authority. The groups would have 40 days to conduct the investigation; if Nandy is dissatisfied with the findings, it would trigger a full-on investigation that could last up to five months, tragically killing Ellison’s dream of wrapping the deal by Q4. 

Nandy’s concerns are obvious. Should the deal go through, Paramount and Warner Bros. would account for the third-largest linear broadcaster in the UK, behind the BBC and Sky. However, U.K. regulators and politicians were much more concerned about the “chilling” effect Netflix’s takeover of WBD would have had on cinemas had the streamer won the bake-off, so it’s somewhat surprising to see Nandy hold it up. She is most worried the merger would reduce the choice of children’s programming and news if the two studios combined their portfolios. However, most antitrust experts expect the deal to go through with slight concessions, like Paramount ending its international distribution deal with Universal. 

 
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