Federal antitrust investigators cheerfully wave through Paramount's Warner Bros. purchase
Having determined that the $111 billion sale doesn't "pose a threat to competition," the DOJ has given its full approval to the sale.Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
There have been a lot of worries, in recent months, about what Paramount’s $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. might mean for competition in Hollywood. Even beyond the grisly spectacle of one of the film industry’s biggest movie studios going all “Saturn at the son buffet” on one of its rivals, the move will put a pretty huge number of streaming services, production companies, and TV networks in the hands of Paramount CEO David Ellison, raising serious worries about how huge a portion of the American media industry might be bent to Ellison’s interests—or, y’know, any notably vindictive political allies he might be trying to placate.
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