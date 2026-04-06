Paramount has $24 billion in Middle East sovereign wealth funds for WBD purchase
The money isn't expected to trigger much of a governmental review in the United States.AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
We’ve been hearing for months that Paramount was trying to finance its purchase of Warner Bros. Discovery with money it didn’t actually have, and that sovereign wealth funds from Middle Eastern countries would help make up the difference. Now, we have some confirmed information. That difference is just shy of $24 billion, The Wall Street Journal reports. Yes, that’s “billion” with a “B.” About $10 billion of that is coming from Saudi Arabia, with Qatar and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi providing the rest. All said, Paramount, under the direction of David Ellison, is set to spend $81 million on WBD.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.