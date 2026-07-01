They're Avengers Endgame-ing The Passion Of The Christ
A September revival of Mel Gibson's religious blockbuster will include a sneak peek at next year's The Resurrection Of The Christ: Part One.Jim Caviezel in The Passion Of The Christ, Screenshot: YouTube
Back in 2024, the Marvel Cinematic Universe managed to get one over on Jesus, as that summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine managed to finally steal the title of “most lucrative R-rated movie ever made” from Mel Gibson’s crucifixion-heavy 2004 blockbuster The Passion Of The Christ. Now, Gibson and Jim Caviezel are (per Variety) looking to return the favor, in a way, by putting The Passion back in theaters this September with a little treat for loyal fans: A teaser for Gibson’s long-in-the-works sequel, The Resurrection Of The Christ: Part One.
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