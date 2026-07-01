They're Avengers Endgame-ing The Passion Of The Christ

Back in 2024, the Marvel Cinematic Universe managed to get one over on Jesus, as that summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine managed to finally steal the title of “most lucrative R-rated movie ever made” from Mel Gibson’s crucifixion-heavy 2004 blockbuster The Passion Of The Christ. Now, Gibson and Jim Caviezel are (per Variety) looking to return the favor, in a way, by putting The Passion back in theaters this September with a little treat for loyal fans: A teaser for Gibson’s long-in-the-works sequel, The Resurrection Of The Christ: Part One.

That’s right: They’re Avengers: Endgame-ing Jesus, as Fathom Entertainment and Lionsgate team up to whet the appetites of Bible-less spoiler hounds by including a sneak peek at The Resurrection alongside the original film. We’re guessing that just means “Playing the trailer,” but it’ll presumably give Christ fans a chance to check out Jaakko Ohtonen in the title role. (Caviezel was originally supposed to come back, but the costs of de-aging technology, as well as various scheduling issues, apparently scuttled God’s plan.) Honestly, we’re just wondering if they’ll show off some of what Gibson has described as “acid trip” material from the movie, since his film apparently follows Jesus as he heads down into Hell in the aftermath of the big spoiler that happens at the end of the first one.

Now, nobody at Lionsgate is outright promising that these extra minutes of footage will make this re-release a “critical companion story” to The Resurrection the way the Russos claimed that putting Endgame back into theaters with a couple of new clips was part of the vital storytelling experience of this December’s Avengers: Doomsday. But the actual goals—goosing past revenues while stoking the fires for the upcoming release—do feel like they dovetail pretty nicely.

The Passion Of The Christ returns to theaters for a one-week engagement starting on September 10. The Resurrection Of The Christ: Part One is currently aimed at a May 6, 2027 release.