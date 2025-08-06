Lord, help us, Mel Gibson has two Passion Of The Christ sequels coming in 2027

As prophesied way back in 2016, director Mel Gibson is returning to Bethlehem for a sequel to The Passion Of The Christ. The aptly titled The Resurrection Of The Christ will be the two-part ordeal to Gibson’s 2004 faith-based hit and will bless us with its presence in Spring 2027. Following the biblical timeline from crucifixion to ascension, because these guys really know their stuff, The Resurrection Of The Christ: Part One opens on Good Friday, March 26, 2027. Part Two will rise 40 days later, opening on Ascension Day, Thursday, May 6, 2027.

The release strategy recalls that of Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga—Chapter 1, released two months before Chapter 2, a movie that came out and everybody loved. But we have to imagine that the incumbent Special Ambassador to Hollywood, who will likely have church groups busing in for the films, will fare much better. But The Passion Of The Christ wasn’t only an artistic expression of the rank anti-semitism that Mel Gibson has espoused throughout his career, it was also the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. That is, until Deadpool & Wolverine died for our sins and rode a wave of cameos to the top of the list. As a pious, God-fearing website, we should note that, when adjusted for inflation, The Passion Of The Christ is the highest-grossing domestically. Amen.

Earlier this year, during an appearance on—where else—The Joe Rogan Experience, Gibson opened up about the sequel, how he wants to de-age star Jim Caviezel for the film, and how the movie is a real “acid trip,” man. “There’s some crazy stuff,” Gibson said. “And I think in order to really tell the story properly you have to really start with the fall of the angels, which means you’re in another place, you’re in another realm. You need to go to hell.”

Join us in Hell when The Resurrection Of The Christ opens in 2027.