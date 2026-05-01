Airline presents Mr. Nobody Against Putin director with Oscar that it lost

In-flight movie Mr. Oscar Winner Against Lufthansa gets a happy ending.

By Drew Gillis  |  May 1, 2026 | 10:30am
Photo by Phil McCarten / The Academy
Film News Oscars
Airline presents Mr. Nobody Against Putin director with Oscar that it lost

Director Pavel Talankin, who won the Academy Award for Best Documentary this year for his film Mr. Nobody Against Putin, has been reunited with his Oscar after a legendary screw-up from airport security. As we reported last night, the director was going through the security line at New York’s JFK airport when a TSA agent flagged his Oscar statuette as a safety hazard and a potential weapon. The director was told that the trophy would have to go in the hold, and since he didn’t have a bag for it, it was placed in a cardboard box that was promptly lost somewhere between the TSA line in New York and the Lufthansa terminal in Frankfurt, Germany. 

Fortunately, Lufthansa has since found the Oscar in Frankfurt and, as of Friday morning, is in the process of reuniting Talankin with it, reports Variety. “We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and have apologized to the owner. The careful and secure handling of our guests’ belongings is of the utmost importance to us,” says Lufthansa, adding that an “internal review” of the situation is underway. Hey, if you need any help compiling evidence and putting it into a narrative, we hear this Talankin guy is pretty good. 

 
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