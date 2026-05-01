Airline presents Mr. Nobody Against Putin director with Oscar that it lost In-flight movie Mr. Oscar Winner Against Lufthansa gets a happy ending.

Director Pavel Talankin, who won the Academy Award for Best Documentary this year for his film Mr. Nobody Against Putin, has been reunited with his Oscar after a legendary screw-up from airport security. As we reported last night, the director was going through the security line at New York’s JFK airport when a TSA agent flagged his Oscar statuette as a safety hazard and a potential weapon. The director was told that the trophy would have to go in the hold, and since he didn’t have a bag for it, it was placed in a cardboard box that was promptly lost somewhere between the TSA line in New York and the Lufthansa terminal in Frankfurt, Germany.