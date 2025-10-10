Sorry, folks, James Gunn has no plans for Peacemaker season 3

This story contains spoilers for the Peacemaker season two finale.

Peacemaker went out on a high of a critically acclaimed second season and raves for a career-best performance from John Cena. But series creator and DC Studios boss James Gunn has no plans for a third. “This is about the other stories in which this [finale cliffhanger] will play out,” he said at a post-finale press conference (via Variety). He added that he’d “Never say never” about continuing the show, “But right now, this is about the future of the DCU.”

So, while Peacemaker the show may not be returning, Peacemaker the character very likely will. In fact, he could potentially show up in the studio’s biggest project, the Superman sequel Man Of Tomorrow. At the end of the finale, Chris was thrown into the alternate universe metahuman prison “Salvation,” and Gunn said Salvation is going to play a central role in Man Of Tomorrow. “It may not seem like it at first, but it is all very connected,” he teased. “That was always pretty instrumental in the overarching story that I’m telling in the DCU. I had mapped out what I thought the general story was, and two important aspects to that were Checkmate and especially Salvation.”

Checkmate, a new crime-fighting organization formed in the finale, is “the real culmination of the 11th Street Kids and their desire to be good,” Gunn explained. The group will stay “separate from the other institutions in the DCU,” presumably meaning the Justice League (or the Justice Gang, as they’re known at the moment). Whether that means they’ll get their own spin-off show or otherwise appear in one of the other DC projects is unclear, but Gunn spoke about them like they’ll be coming back. “I think they’re going to be really, really good at what they do,” he said. “When we see them next, their circumstances will be a little bit different than the startup that they’re at now.”