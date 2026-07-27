Instead of trying to beat YouTube, Peacock will join it

Even as big as Netflix is, it can’t really compete with YouTube. This was made clear in recent weeks, when the streaming giant started including content that exists for free on the internet onto its paid subscription platform. Now, Peacock is also going to use some of YouTube’s audience for its own ends, albeit in an opposite but probably more useful way. Starting in 2027, Peacock will be included in YouTube Premium subscription, which currently lets subscribers skip ads and download videos offline, depending on the level of subscription.
Peacock has previously bundled with Apple TV, though that probably didn’t extend its reach the way that YouTube will be able to. “The first principle for us was, does this accelerate Peacock’s long-term growth? And the answer to that is yes,” said NBCUniversal media group chairman Matt Strauss in an interview with CNBC. This reads like a certain amount of pride-swallowing, but probably a necessary amount, given that Peacock has been regularly losing money; in just one quarter of 2024, it was said to have lost $825 million, though it did finally turn a profit in this most recent quarter. The streamer also has significantly fewer subscribers than basically everything except Apple TV, while as of March 2025, YouTube Premium was reported to have 125 million subscribers, per Deadline. But by riding YouTube’s coattails, “Peacock will now be one of the largest domestic streamers,” says Strauss. “It’s going to significantly expand our reach.”