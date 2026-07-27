Instead of trying to beat YouTube, Peacock will join it Starting in 2027, Peacock content will be included with a YouTube premium subscription.

Even as big as Netflix is, it can’t really compete with YouTube. This was made clear in recent weeks, when the streaming giant started including content that exists for free on the internet onto its paid subscription platform. Now, Peacock is also going to use some of YouTube’s audience for its own ends, albeit in an opposite but probably more useful way. Starting in 2027, Peacock will be included in YouTube Premium subscription, which currently lets subscribers skip ads and download videos offline, depending on the level of subscription.