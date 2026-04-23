Comcast says that Peacock will turn a profit real soon

Another earnings call, another quarter with Peacock in the red. In the first quarter of 2026, the streamer lost $432 million, which sounds like, uh, quite a lot, even by Peacock standards. At the end of Q2 in 2025, the streamer lost $101 million, which was considered a good thing, because it had lost $215 million the quarter before. The mathematically minded among us might find the larger number from this quarter concerning, but Comcast, which owns the streamer, is keeping its chin up. After all, it lost $825 million as recently as the fourth quarter of 2024.
According to Comcast CFO Jason Armstrong, this past quarter is actually a “meaningful inflection point with Peacock expected to approach profitability,” per The Hollywood Reporter. In fact, Armstrong says Peacock could turn a profit as soon as next quarter. “I think the prospect for ongoing and durable profitability for Peacock is what we have our sights on,” he told reporters on the call. Peacock reached 46 million subscribers by March 31, up from the 41 million reported subscribers at that Q2 2025 benchmark. By the end of 2025, the streamer was up to 44 million, so this is certainly a promising trend for the company. Still, THR graciously characterizes the idea that it could be profitable next quarter as “quite the swing.” Peacock managed to bring in a $2 billion gross in Q1, bolstered in large part by new subscribers from the Winter Olympics, the Super Bowl, and NBA’s All-Star Weekend. This seems pretty hard to replicate, but good luck to team Peacock.