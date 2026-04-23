Comcast says that Peacock will turn a profit real soon The streamer lost $432 million in the first quarter of 2026.

Another earnings call, another quarter with Peacock in the red. In the first quarter of 2026, the streamer lost $432 million, which sounds like, uh, quite a lot, even by Peacock standards. At the end of Q2 in 2025, the streamer lost $101 million, which was considered a good thing, because it had lost $215 million the quarter before. The mathematically minded among us might find the larger number from this quarter concerning, but Comcast, which owns the streamer, is keeping its chin up. After all, it lost $825 million as recently as the fourth quarter of 2024.