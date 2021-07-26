Halloween reboot director David Gordon Green still hasn’t released the second of his three Halloween movies (it’s finally coming later this year), but he’s already setting up another spooky franchise to resurrect—but, like, in a new way that plays up what was good about the original and ignores what was bad about every other sequel that has already been made. This time around it’s The Exorcist getting David Gordon Green’d, with Deadline reporting that the project is being developed as a new trilogy for Blumhouse, Universal, and the Peacock streaming platform.

What makes this a David Gordon Greening and not just a regular sequel (other than the fact that he’s directing it), is that original Exorcist star Ellen Burstyn will be reprising her role as Chris MacNeil, just like how Jamie Lee Curtis came back in the latest Halloween as an older and more traumatized version of Laurie Strode from the ‘78 movie. The rebooted story will revolve around a character played by Leslie Odom Jr., who tracks down Ellen Burstyn’s character for help after his own child is possessed by a demon. The Deadline story doesn’t say if Linda Blair’s Regan MacNeil—the actual possessed kid from the original film—will be returning or if anyone will stumble on the right ancient tablets and statuettes to summon Pazuzu, but clearly the events of The Exorcist are going to be important here.

This will be Ellen Burstyn’s first time returning to the Exorcist franchise, since she sat out the original sequels and prequels, which either means that Green and Universal and Blumhouse have some actual good ideas for this, or she just noticed that Halloween made a ton of money and figured that this will be reasonably successful as well. On a similar note: The deal to make this happen was apparently in the range of $400 million, so clearly everybody involved is banking on it being reasonably successful.