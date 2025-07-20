Pee-wee's bike finally makes it to the Alamo After four decades, the Alamo acquired Pee-wee Herman's bicycle, which would look great in that basement.

A 40-year-old prophecy has finally come to pass. Pee-wee Herman’s beloved bicycle is making its way to the Alamo. Per CBS, the Alamo has acquired Pee-wee’s red Schwinn at auction for a reported $125,000. The bike won’t be hidden in the Alamo basement, if such a thing exists. Instead, it will sit alongside Davey Crockett’s gun and General Santa Anna’s sword in the museum. Though the bike is one of several stunt bikes used in the film, it is unknown whether this is the bicycle Pee-wee used to pop those masterful wheelies. Among the most recognizable pieces of Alamo-related ephemera, Pee-wee’s bike is unlike other relics in the Alamo museum. “This is not a sword or a gun or a precious document,” Kolby Lanham, Alamo Senior Researcher and Historian, told CBS. “We’re talking about a Schwinn.” Lanham calls it a “pretty amazing artifact,” one that can trick people into learning about “the men who sacrificed themselves for Texas independence. It all comes together.”