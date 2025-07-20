Pee-wee's bike finally makes it to the Alamo

After four decades, the Alamo acquired Pee-wee Herman's bicycle, which would look great in that basement.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 20, 2025 | 3:04pm
Photograph by HBO/Pee-wee Herman Productions, Inc.
A 40-year-old prophecy has finally come to pass. Pee-wee Herman’s beloved bicycle is making its way to the Alamo. Per CBS, the Alamo has acquired Pee-wee’s red Schwinn at auction for a reported $125,000. The bike won’t be hidden in the Alamo basement, if such a thing exists. Instead, it will sit alongside Davey Crockett’s gun and General Santa Anna’s sword in the museum. Though the bike is one of several stunt bikes used in the film, it is unknown whether this is the bicycle Pee-wee used to pop those masterful wheelies. Among the most recognizable pieces of Alamo-related ephemera, Pee-wee’s bike is unlike other relics in the Alamo museum. “This is not a sword or a gun or a precious document,” Kolby Lanham, Alamo Senior Researcher and Historian, told CBS. “We’re talking about a Schwinn.” Lanham calls it a “pretty amazing artifact,” one that can trick people into learning about “the men who sacrificed themselves for Texas independence. It all comes together.”

The bike will be on display throughout the year before taking a permanent place in the museum’s pop culture wing, scheduled to open in 2027. However, the museum couldn’t help but whet the appetites of basement conspiracy theorists. “We’ll also be hosting a free public screening of [Pee-wee’s Big Adventure] in the newly reopened Plaza de Valero,” the Alamo’s Instagram posted. “Until then, don’t worry… the bike will be stored for safekeeping. Maybe in the basement!”

Alamo Basement-gate continues unabated.

 
