Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Newswire

R.I.P. Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman actor

Reubens dies at 70 following a private battle with cancer

By
Emma Keates
Comments (6)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Paul Reubens
Paul Reubens
Photo: Art Streiber/August

Paul Reubens, best known for his beloved children’s TV character Pee-wee Herman, has died. He was 70. Reubens’ team broke the news on his official Facebook and Instagram pages Monday, revealing that the actor had been privately fighting cancer for six years.

Watch
Michelle Yeoh brought her Oscar to her wedding
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Jim Gaffigan on his new special, Dark Pale, exploring darker themes in his comedy, and more
Friday 1:39PM
Whoopi Goldberg weighs in on this whole "aliens are real" thing
Thursday 6:07PM

The post reads:

Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.

Advertisement

A rep for Reubens confirmed the news Monday afternoon, saying “Paul was beloved and he will be terribly missed.”

The announcement also included a posthumous note from Reubens himself: “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

This is a developing story...