R.I.P. Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman actor

Paul Reubens, best known for his beloved children’s TV character Pee-wee Herman, has died. He was 70. Reubens’ team broke the news on his official Facebook and Instagram pages Monday, revealing that the actor had been privately fighting cancer for six years.



The post reads:

Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.

A rep for Reubens confirmed the news Monday afternoon, saying “Paul was beloved and he will be terribly missed.”

The announcement also included a posthumous note from Reubens himself: “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

