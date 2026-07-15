Finally taking cues from Veep, House passes permanent daylight saving time bill

President Trump wants to implement a "Reverse Ryan" and make Daylight Saving Time permanent. 

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 14, 2026 | 9:39pm
Screenshot: YouTube
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Finally taking cues from Veep, House passes permanent daylight saving time bill

In some ways it was inevitable. While the masses were busy calling Idiocracy a documentary, we should’ve been keeping a close eye on Veep‘s Jonah Ryan (Timothy Simons), whose flagship political issue is on the verge of becoming actual policy. Pulling what can only be described as a “Reverse Ryan,” the President Donald Trump-backed attempt to make daylight saving time permanent has passed the House, according to NBC News. The bill would cease the twice-yearly changing of the clocks and give parts of the country a 9 a.m. sunrise, which sounds great for the Republican politicians that don’t give a shit about that. Thus, the government has forced heretofore rational people into the unenviable position of agreeing with Tom Cotton, who blocked a similar bill last year. The House bill is now headed to the Senate. 

Of course, on Veep, Jonah accidentally finds a lightning-bolt issue in daylight saving time, which he claims is an example of big government overreach. However, Jonah planned to kill daylight saving, not make it permanent. On the show, he eventually causes a 25-day government shutdown and smashes a colleague’s foot with a sledgehammer over the issue. “The daylight saving time loving bureacrats have been ‘punching’ the clock on the taxpayer’s dime for too long,” the character says. “Well, now it’s time for me to punch a clock, with a hammer.” 

Still, while the Sunshine Protection Act may plunge many Americans into mornings of extended darkness, it’s a nice reminder that, despite relinquishing its powers of the purse and war in favor of autocracy, Congress is still hanging in there, even if its elderly members are not.

 
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