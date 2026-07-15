Finally taking cues from Veep, House passes permanent daylight saving time bill President Trump wants to implement a "Reverse Ryan" and make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

In some ways it was inevitable. While the masses were busy calling Idiocracy a documentary, we should’ve been keeping a close eye on Veep‘s Jonah Ryan (Timothy Simons), whose flagship political issue is on the verge of becoming actual policy. Pulling what can only be described as a “Reverse Ryan,” the President Donald Trump-backed attempt to make daylight saving time permanent has passed the House, according to NBC News. The bill would cease the twice-yearly changing of the clocks and give parts of the country a 9 a.m. sunrise, which sounds great for the Republican politicians that don’t give a shit about that. Thus, the government has forced heretofore rational people into the unenviable position of agreeing with Tom Cotton, who blocked a similar bill last year. The House bill is now headed to the Senate.