Peter Jackson might put his giant bird bones down long enough to make another Tintin movie
The writer/director/amateur Jurassic Park impressario says he and partner Fran Walsh are currently hard at work writing the long-delayed follow-up to 2011's Tintin.Peter Jackson, Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for New York Comic Con
We’ve noted it before, but any time you see Peter Jackson doing press—as he was this week during a Cannes masterclass given shortly after receiving an Honorary Palme d’Or at the French film festival—he’s doing so during valuable time that could be spent thinking about the extinct New Zealand giant moa, and his efforts to use his collection of 400 giant moa bones to bring the very large bird back to life. Can you blame the man, then, if he doesn’t necessarily want to direct The Hunt For Gollum, or is taking a little more time than we were all expecting to make another Tintin film?
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