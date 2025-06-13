Pixar returns to Italy with new film Gatto

Marvel isn’t the only studio that can get audiences hyped with an upcoming slate reveal. Pixar just revealed its own at the Annecy Animated Festival, per Variety. While it may not be Iron Man, the animation company has a brand new hero to root for: Nero.

Nero is the feline star of Gatto, a brand new Italian-set adventure. From Luca director Enrico Casarosa and producer Andrea Warren, Gatto returns to Casarosa’s birth country, this time specifically focused on Venice. If you’ve grown a bit bored of the now-standard Pixar art style, you’re in luck. The new film features a more painterly design fitting of the film’s Venetian setting.

“Indebted to a local feline mob boss, Nero finds himself in a quandary and is forced to forge a truly unexpected friendship that may finally lead him to his purpose…. unless the mysterious and dark side of Venice gets the better of him first,” the logline reads, per the trade. Nero is also afraid of water—as cats tend to be—but in his case, that may present some issues in the canal-based city.

In another big update, chief creative officer Pete Docter revealed some early footage from Toy Story 5, officially confirming that Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack will all be back for the new installment. Ernie Hudson is set to voice Combat Carl, taking over the role from the late Carl Weathers. The toys are currently slated to go on their next adventure on June 19, 2026. In it, they’ll face their biggest villain yet… technology. Who knew Pixar was secretly a horror studio?