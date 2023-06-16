For 28 years, Pixar has been at the top of its field, consistently pushing the envelope in what can be done with digital animation, and the kinds of stories it can tell. Although the studio has had its share of disappointments and missteps lately, at its height, there was no one doing it better. The secret to Pixar’s success is simple: a rigorous focus on stunning visuals, classic storytelling, and memorable characters.

Advertisement

Many of those characters would go on to become permanent fixtures in our pop culture lexicon, and the studio is about to add a few more with the release of Elemental, which opens in theaters on June 16. Set in a city where the personified elements of fire, water, land, and air co-exist, it tells the story of a fiery girl named Ember (Leah Lewis) and a “go-with-the-flow” guy named Wade (Mamoudou Athie) who fall for each other against all odds.

With the studio’s roster expanding again, we thought it would be a good time to take a look at all of the films in its history and how they stack up against each other. R ead on for the complete ranking.

