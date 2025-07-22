Aardman's Pokémon show can't arrive soon enough
Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures Of The Sirfetch’d & Pichu arrives in 2027.Screenshot: YouTube
After terrifying fans with reports that it was running out of clay, Aardman Animations returned with a vengeance most fowl. The British stop-motion innovators spent the last few years reintroducing their characters with a Chicken Run sequel, a new Wallace & Gromit, and a new spin on Creature Comforts for the BBC. The studio even has another Shaun Of The Sheep in the works. But most intriguing of the bunch was a collaboration with The Pokémon Company. Today, we got our first look at what that was.