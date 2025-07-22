Aardman's Pokémon show can't arrive soon enough

After terrifying fans with reports that it was running out of clay, Aardman Animations returned with a vengeance most fowl. The British stop-motion innovators spent the last few years reintroducing their characters with a Chicken Run sequel, a new Wallace & Gromit, and a new spin on Creature Comforts for the BBC. The studio even has another Shaun Of The Sheep in the works. But most intriguing of the bunch was a collaboration with The Pokémon Company. Today, we got our first look at what that was.

Per Gizmodo, during today’s Pokémon Presents livestream, the game makers released the first teaser for‌ Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures Of Sirfetch’d & Pichu. And, yes, it’s stop-motion Pokémon of the Aardman variety, offering a different flavor from Netflix’s Pokémon Concierge. The teaser shows a Wooloo calmly eating some grass as our heroes, a Farfetch’d named Sirfetch’d and a baby Pichu, cause some unseen chaos in the background. It’s not a lot, but it’s enough to whet appetites for an entire Aardman animated version of the British-inspired Galar region from the pocket monster perspective. Here’s the synopsis:

Sirfetch’d and Pichu are front and centre as the heroes of the show, which is set in a region Trainers have explored before—one that is very close to Aardman’s heart. The series will offer a unique look at the Pokémon world, told from the perspective of Pokémon, with the signature Aardman sense of character, comedy and craft.

‌Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures Of Sirfetch’d & Pichu arrives in 2027.