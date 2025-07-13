Pokémon card thief makes off with $113,000 worth of rare cards
A first edition Shadowless Charizard and a Shadowless Blastoise were among the cards stolen.(Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)
New Bedford, Massachusetts, is the site of a major Pokémon card heist. Last week, 1st Edition Collectibles, an independent shop, reported the theft of more than $113,000 worth of Pokémon cards. Per NBC News, New Bedford police spokesperson Holly Huntoon said that a thief broke into the store and stole several “high-value collectible items.” However, the stolen cards are so distinctive and rare that the store’s co-owner Sean Vieira describes the merchandise as “pretty easily identifiable for sure.” In a Facebook post, the store owners listed the stolen cards, which include a BSG 1st Edition Shadowless Charizard, a PSA 9 Gold Star Charizard, a BGS 7.5 1st Edition Shadowless Blastoise, and two Pokémon Booster Boxes. All told, the shop’s owners valued the loss at $113,650.