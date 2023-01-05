Behold: An army of Pokémon sculptures created from Q-Tips

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Since the world was first introduced to the concept of keeping semi-domesticated monsters in spheres for the purposes of conducting vicious animal-on-animal fights, humanity has been bound and determined to make Pokémon real. This impulse has driven everything from people waving their phones at trees in order to capture digital Pokémon Go specters to a movie where flesh and blood actors pretend to interact with a mystery-solving CGI Pikachu.



Now, these older fantasies no longer cutting it, the desire for real Pokémon has driven one artist to create impressively elaborate sculptures of the monsters using Q-Tips as their medium.



TikTok account @kumattaojisan is filled with examples of what these models look like. In one of the earliest entries, we see the process outlined: Q-Tips are placed in various cups filled with different dye colors, arranged in layers on a grid, then assembled into the final product: A 3D Pikachu model that can be broken apart into component parts capable of cleaning your ears.

Other clips, continuing to use a modeling method that kind of resembles that Pokémon Picross game, show @kumattaojisan creating more of these big, sprite-style monsters. In one, they stick together a Blastoise. In another, a Charmander.



Given their skill, we hope @kummattaojisan continues exploring this medium, crafting cotton-edged Rodin and Michelangelo replicas. For now, though, we applaud the fact that they’re out there making intangible Pokémon into physical reality—something a lot more productive than, as Twitter is currently doing, simply making jokes about the concept over and over again.



[via Nerdist]



