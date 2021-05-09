Pose has not forgotten that Elektra has Chekhov’s trunk in her closet

Dominique Jackson Photo : Eric Lieberman/FX

All times are Eastern.

Top picks

Pose (FX, 10 p.m.): We’ll still include the teaser for this episode down below, but there’s actually a more relevant Pose-related video we simply must include. Y’all remember this?

Tonight’s episode, co-written by Janet Mock and Brad Falchuk, is called “The Closet,” and as the following teaser will make clear, Chekhov’s trunk-with-a-dead-body-in-it may just be about to go off. But even if it weren’t, we’d never miss this one; the show’s final season premiere was a gem, and the presence of The Undoing’s Noma Dumezweni only adds to the can’t-miss energy of this episode. Watch for Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya’s recap. Tonight’s Pose will end at 11:07 p.m., so make sure to communicate that to your DVR.

Ziwe (Showtime, 11 p.m., series premiere): And speaking of can’t-miss energy, Danette Chavez will drop on the premiere of this A24-produced series, starring and created by the reigning queen of uncomfortable comedy, Desus & Mero alum Ziwe.

Regular coverage

Wild card

The Story Of Late Night (CNN, 9 p.m.): TV nerds—and that’s a lot of you, yes? Surely you don’t read this column only because you’re a huge fan of theater jokes?—should bump this CNN docuseries up to the top of their lists of things to watch. The first episode, “Inventing Late Night TV,” is well worth your time, but rest assured you can both enjoy and learn from “Carson: King Of Late Night” without watching its predecessor. In an insightful (and sometimes unexpectedly moving) hour, the series examines Johnny Carson’s impact on the television and comedy landscapes, from his subtle support of the Civil Rights movement to the shows and stars he helped to create, through competition (Dick Cavett, Merv Griffin) or by offering up the spotlight (David Letterman, Ray Romano, Elayne Boosler, the list goes on). It’s worth it for the segment on Letterman’s ill-fated morning show alone.