Prime Video quietly doubles its amount of ads

Remember when the promise of streaming was an ad-free experience? It seems we’re asking that question a lot these days, as the characteristics that made streaming unique erode away little by little until all we’re left with is a more expensive, more fragmented version of the at-home entertainment we already had. The latest example is that Prime Video, which started out without advertisements, then promised it was only going to add a few advertisements, has doubled the amount of advertisements in its programming, according to AdWeek.

Prime started airing commercials in January 2024, but by October it was already signaling to advertisers that it would “ramp up a little bit more” in 2025. This isn’t the same message the service was communicating to consumers, releasing a statement at the time that said, “We have not changed our plans to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers, and evaluate advertising volumes to help ensure we’re delivering a great customer experience.”

A representative confirmed to AdWeek that “Prime Video ad load has gradually increased to four to six minutes per hour.” So at this point, it’s not even necessarily true that Prime has “meaningfully fewer” ads than competitors. AdWeek pegs it in the middle of the pack for streamers (fewer ads than Paramount+, more ads than Netflix), though it does still run fewer commercials than linear TV. However, the company continues to downplay the increase: “Our commitment is to improving ad experiences rather than simply increasing the number of ads shown,” said an Amazon Ads spokesperson. “While demand continues to grow, our commitment is to improving ad experiences rather than simply increasing the number of ads shown.” (The odd double-down reiterating language is theirs.)

As streamers experiment with how much advertising they can sneak in while also making customers pay for their services, the question will become how much consumers are willing to tolerate before the “cord cutting” phenomenon becomes “subscription canceling.” Prime reportedly didn’t notice a meaningful subscriber drop-off when it first started running commercials, so it’ll likely continue experimenting until its users decide that enough is enough.