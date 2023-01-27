Three Thousand Years Of Longing (Available February 17)

Speaking of overlooked 2022 Idris Elba movies, George Miller (Mad Max: Fury Road) plopped the fantasy/romance film Three Thousand Years Of Longing in theaters in 2022 and it landed with a thud even though critics tried their best to get butts in seats. It shouldn’t have been a challenge as Elba and his co-star Tilda Swinton would seem to be a match made in cinematic heaven, but alas the film failed to attract much of an audience. Three Thousand Years Of Longing is basically a modern genie tale with Elba playing a djinn (a genie in Arabian and Muslim mythos) who grants Swinton’s Dr. Alithea Binnie, you guessed it, three wishes in exchange for his freedom from geniehood. Since this is a modern spin, the offer is met with questions from Binnie, including whether or not the djinn is real. And, if he is, she’s keenly aware these types of offers are usually too good to be true. However, this makes things even more intriguing as we are immediately on the side of Binnie and the film almost becomes an interactive experience as we wonder what we might do if presented with three wishes. Three Thousand Years Of Longing is a great date night feature and is also sure to reach all sorts of new audiences via its Prime Video release, and that’s a good thing.