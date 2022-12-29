Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull (Available January 1)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull - Trailer

You didn’t think we’d straight up diss 2008’s controversial Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull in this January lineup by including the other three but not this one, did you? Look, Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull was not the movie fans of the original trilogy wanted it to be. But if one takes off their fanhood fedora and looks at the film objectively, it’s pretty much a fine sequel to three classics. For those firing up a snarky comment about surviving a nuclear explosion by hiding in a fridge or how Jones’ son Mutt (Shia LaBeouf) is not only in the movie at all but also swings with monkeys through trees, we thinks thee doth protest too much. Was outrunning a massive boulder that somehow stayed unmoored for thousands of years too much? Or how about inflating a raft and throwing it out of an airplane to have it land in whitewater rapids and go over a waterfall while all three people aboard survive? If that was totally believable how about approaching a vast chasm and taking a “leap of faith” that an invisible bridge will appear to guide your way? That was OK, but hiding in a lead-lined refrigerator to survive a nuclear blast is just a bridge too far? Fine, you do you, but completists and fans can enjoy Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull again and maybe the distance of a few years will increase its viability.