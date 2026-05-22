Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash ascend to power in Vought Rising trailer

Oi, you thought you were done with The Boys? Try again, because Prime Video is giving us no breathing room to enjoy the end of its five-season drama, which wrapped up earlier this week. The streamer has already released the first glimpse of The Boys‘ prequel, which focuses on how Homelander’s father, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), became Vought’s pride and joy, and caught the attention of Clara Vought (Aya Cash).

Set in New York City in the 1950s, Vought Rising is described as a “twisted murder mystery” about the origins of the company and of Soldier Boy. The show will also explore how, in its early days, Vought experimented with Gen V and essentially birthed a roster of Supes who went on to become the first batch of The Seven. They also include Private Angel (Elizabeth Posey), Torpedo (Will Hochman), and Bombsight (Mason Dye); the latter made an appearance in The Boys‘ final season as well.

The superhero drama also charts how a Nazi like Clara, who went on to become Liberty and (as The Boys viewers know her) Stormfront, rose to power and teamed up with Soldier Boy. As she tells him in the trailer, “There is a bright future. All we need to do is take it.” Now, is it almost redundant because we’ve already seen where they’ll end up, and that their futures aren’t great? Yes. But clearly, creator Eric Kripke doesn’t seem to care, as long as the franchise expands now that The Boys and Gen V are both done. Vought Rising also stars KiKi Layne, Brian J. Smith, Jordan Myrie, Nicolo Pasetti, and Ricky Staffieri. It’s set to premiere in 2027.