Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash ascend to power in Vought Rising trailer
Prime Video's The Boys prequel promises—what else—more oppression, brutality, and Supes.Photo: Jasper Savage/Prime Video
Oi, you thought you were done with The Boys? Try again, because Prime Video is giving us no breathing room to enjoy the end of its five-season drama, which wrapped up earlier this week. The streamer has already released the first glimpse of The Boys‘ prequel, which focuses on how Homelander’s father, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), became Vought’s pride and joy, and caught the attention of Clara Vought (Aya Cash).
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