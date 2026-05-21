The Boys creator is proud to disappoint Elon Musk Boys creator Eric Kripke has posted Musk's unsurprisingly negative review of the show on Instagram.

When he isn’t stoking the flames of racial hatred via the deaths of real people, Elon Musk enjoys doing the same via pop culture. Last week, he spent his downtime losing in court to fellow tech worm, Sam Altman, by tweeting about Helen Of Troy’s race after learning that Christopher Nolan had cast Lupita Nyong’o in the role of the fictional face that launched a thousand ships. He also enjoys endangering the life of his transgender child, but that’s all in a day’s work for the wealthiest man on Earth.

Much like his complaints about The Odyssey, a movie he’s judging sight unseen, he has done the same with The Boys, a show we’re reasonably sure he’s only seen memes of. However, considering the level of media literacy of the extremely loud Boys watcher, he also must’ve been under the impression that the obviously evil and satirical villain of the show, Homelander, was the good guy. So when Homelander swiped a joke from MacGruber and begged for his life by offering to suck Butcher’s “fucking dick” and eat his “fucking shit” in the show’s finale, it rankled some of the show’s more fascism-friendly audience. A screenshot of the scene made its way to X, the Everything App, and across the feed of the creator of the Cyber Truck’s very useful “Wade Mode,” who gave it a one-word review, “Pathetic.”

It was perhaps the best review the show could’ve received. If nothing else, having the most tasteless man on Earth dislike your work is something of a reverse backhanded compliment (front-handed insult?). Boys creator Eric Kripke certainly thought so and posted the review on his Instagram, gloating, “OMG I’ll never have a better review ever.”