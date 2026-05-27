Robert Pattinson is Chris Hansen with Dateline NBC in first Primetime teaser A24 invites you to have a seat this fall.

NBC’s To Catch A Predator has been the subject of new scrutiny in recent years. Ostensibly designed to catch and put away adults who prey on teenagers for sex, the reality show regularly entrapped people, sometimes goading them into meeting up with their decoys for the sake of making more righteous content. This, at least, is the premise of the recent MTV documentary Predators. Now, To Catch A Predator is getting the cinematic treatment from A24, with its first teaser appearing to present Robert Pattinson as the movie’s Chris Hansen.