Robert Pattinson is Chris Hansen with Dateline NBC in first Primetime teaser

A24 invites you to have a seat this fall.

By Drew Gillis  |  May 27, 2026 | 9:01am
Poster via A24
Film News Primetime
Robert Pattinson is Chris Hansen with Dateline NBC in first Primetime teaser

NBC’s To Catch A Predator has been the subject of new scrutiny in recent years. Ostensibly designed to catch and put away adults who prey on teenagers for sex, the reality show regularly entrapped people, sometimes goading them into meeting up with their decoys for the sake of making more righteous content. This, at least, is the premise of the recent MTV documentary Predators. Now, To Catch A Predator is getting the cinematic treatment from A24, with its first teaser appearing to present Robert Pattinson as the movie’s Chris Hansen. 

A24 is still being a bit cagey about who is playing what role in Predators. The rest of the cast includes Merritt Wever, Phoebe Bridgers in her feature debut (excepting her cameo in I Saw The TV Glow), and Skyler Gisondo. At one point, Gisondo appears to be one of the predators confronted by Hansen on camera, while he seems to be clinking glasses with him in another scene. Does this mean this reality show is fake? Probably. Primetime is directed by Lance Oppenheim and is due out in theaters this fall. 

 
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