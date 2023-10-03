Priscilla wants a life of her own in new Sofia Coppola trailer

Having spent her career exploring the interior life of young women both obscure and renowned, Sofia Coppola has now turned her lens to Priscilla Presley. Based on Presley’s memoir Elvis And Me, Priscilla switches focus from the King to his decade-younger queen. The film premieres in theaters on November 3, and a new trailer depicts the tumultuous love story between the central couple, played by Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny.

Elordi’s Elvis accent is on display during his first meeting with Priscilla, who was infamously just 14 years old when she first encountered the 24-year-old singer in Germany. Their courtship took the teen from the classroom to Graceland, transforming her into a fashion icon and eventually a young mother who was forced to navigate the perils of fame and the tumultuous moods of her husband.

Priscilla | Official Trailer HD | A24

Priscilla premiered at the Venice Film Festival to positive reviews and a best actress award for Spaeny. The film was granted an interim agreement to send its stars to the festival amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, as Coppola’s A24 production was an independent feature that falls outside the scope of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

And Priscilla was truly independent: the budget was so shoestring that Coppola recently revealed she almost auctioned off a pickleball game with Elordi just to get some extra cash. The movie was also denied the use of Elvis’ music, which “made us be more creative,” the filmmaker claimed. The creativity paid off, at least in the eyes of the film’s subject. “It’s very difficult to sit and watch a film about you and about your life and about your love,” Presley said during a presser in Venice. “Sofia did an amazing job. She did her homework.”