Prue Leith says goodbye to The Great British Bake Off

The fan-favorite judge says she has other things she'd like to do with her time.

By Drew Gillis  |  January 21, 2026 | 12:40pm
Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
The Great British Bake Off
Fan-favorite Great British Bake Off  judge Prue Leith has announced her time judging the bake offs has come to an end. “After nine series and judging more than 400 challenges, I have decided to step down as a judge on The Great British Bake Off,” Leith writes on Instagram today. “Bake Off has been a fabulous part of my life for the last nine years, I have genuinely loved it and I’m sure I’ll miss working with my fellow judge Paul, Alison and Noel and the teams at Love Productions and Channel 4. But now feels like the right time to step back (I’m 86 for goodness sake!), there’s so much I’d like to do, not least spend summers enjoying my garden. Whoever joins the team, I’m sure they’ll love it as much as I have. I feel very lucky to have been part of it.” 

Leith joined the show back in 2017 after stints on the other series The Great British Menu and My Kitchen Rules. Leith has been a chef since the 1960s, opening her own Michelin-starred restaurant in London in 1969. The chef admitted she was skeptical about joining a reality cooking show at first because “I’m not very good at watching telly,” she told Delish in 2024. “And especially hadn’t ever really watched food programs. The last thing I wanted to watch was more food because I spent all day with food.” Now, she can spend her day doing whatever she wants.

 
