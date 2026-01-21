Prue Leith says goodbye to The Great British Bake Off The fan-favorite judge says she has other things she'd like to do with her time.

Fan-favorite Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith has announced her time judging the bake offs has come to an end. “After nine series and judging more than 400 challenges, I have decided to step down as a judge on The Great British Bake Off,” Leith writes on Instagram today. “Bake Off has been a fabulous part of my life for the last nine years, I have genuinely loved it and I’m sure I’ll miss working with my fellow judge Paul, Alison and Noel and the teams at Love Productions and Channel 4. But now feels like the right time to step back (I’m 86 for goodness sake!), there’s so much I’d like to do, not least spend summers enjoying my garden. Whoever joins the team, I’m sure they’ll love it as much as I have. I feel very lucky to have been part of it.”