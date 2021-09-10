This post contains graphic details of physical assault and domestic violence.

Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme’s children have filed a restraining order against him via their mother, The Distillers’ Brody Dalle. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Homme’s 10-year-old son Orrin and 5-year-old son Wolf allege they are afraid Homme will harm them. The restraining order asks for Homme to stay 100 yards away from the children and the family dog.



Orrin alleges that his father grabbed his genitals, and physically abused him repeatedly by flicking his ears, hitting his head, poking his chest, and throwing objects at him. Orrin also claims Homme has called him fat and driven in the car with him while intoxicated. The documents also state that Homme has threatened to kill Dalle’s boyfriend. Wolf alleges that Homme has grabbed him by his neck and ears, and he echoes his brother’s claims that his father has driven while intoxicated. He also alleges that Homme insulted Dalle with curse words.

Homme’s attorney Susan Weisner tells TMZ that “Ms. Dalle has previously brought these claims to the police, DCFS, and the presiding judge of the family law court, all of whom have declined to take any action based upon these spurious claims.”

Dalle got a restraining order against Homme in 2020, alleging that he head-butted her while drunk. Homme, who also filed a restraining order of his own against Dalle, claimed that she was trying to get him arrested by intentionally showing up to places knowing he’d be there. He also said that Dalle had been physically abusive and punched him in the face “at least seven times and threw an iron,” and that she allegedly bragged to friends and family about the altercation.





