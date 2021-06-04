Quentin Tarantino Photo : Kevork Djansezian ( Getty Images )

Before Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino hadn’t made a movie worthy of college kids putting up posters of for a long time. Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight just didn’t stack up against the movies that turned the foot fetishist into one of the top few modern auteurs, like Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, and the Kill Bill movies. Tarantino knows that One Upon A Time...In Hollywood might’ve been a fluke after movies that are just okay, so he’s strongly considering retiring.



During a recent appearance on Pure Cinema Podcast, the famed director explained, “Most directors have horrible last movies. Usually their worst movies are their last movies. That’s the case for most of the Golden Age directors that ended up making their last movies in the late ‘60s and the ‘70s, then that ended up being the case for most of the New Hollywood directors who made their last movies in the late ‘80s and the ‘90s.” That’s the last thing Tarantino wants for his own career. “Most directors’ last films are fucking lousy. Maybe I should not make another movie because I could be really happy with dropping the mic,” he said.

If he does decide to end his filmmaking career with Once Upon A Time..., he’d at least be calling it quits on an extremely high note. The film received 10 Academy Award nominations, winning Best Production Design and Brad Pitt going home with an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. This isn’t the first time Tarantino’s talked about retirement, so he might actually be serious. In a 2019 interview with GQ Australia promoting Once Upon A Time..., he said, “I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I’ve come to the end of the road. I see myself writing film books and starting to write theatre, so I’ll still be creative. I just think I’ve given all I have to give to movies.” So, while he’d previously toyed with the idea of making another movie, it sounds like he’s inclined to just celebrate the glory of One Upon A Time...’s accolades and end at that . Now all we need is that 20-hour cut Margot Robbie talked about.

