ABC’s Abbott Elementary is one of the funniest new shows of 2022. Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, it centers on a group of dedicated, passionate Philadelphia public school teachers who are determined to help their young students at Abbott Elementary succeed. Their challenges mainly come in the form of a tone-deaf principal, and a serious lack of funds.



A documentary crew is recording the lives of teachers like them who work in underfunded schools. The workplace mockumentary-style comedy also fills the Parks And Recreation and The Office-shaped gap on TV. The show, which premiered in January 2021, kicked off with a strong start with the first couple of episodes, establishing second-grade teacher Janine Teague (Brunson) as the soft-hearted but unswerving core member of the group.

As seen in this exclusive The A.V. Club clip from the upcoming third episode, “Wishlist,” Janine continues to struggle with a lack of resources at school. It’s Wishlist Week, which means teachers ask the local community for assistance with school supplies. Unfortunately for her, a citizen walks in to deliver what looks like a very old printer. No one follows online instructions even in the fictional world, so the lady ignores the school’s actual digital wishlist. Janine finds it hard to turn away the citizen’s unwanted present, even after she’s told that the printer might be combustible.

Elsewhere in the episode, Janine decides to use TikTok to spread the school’s message using principal Ava’s (Janelle James) help. After going viral, the fame inspires them to help fellow teacher Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) as well. Janine, clearly having the busiest day, also bonds some more with the new substitute teacher Gregory (Tyler James Williams). The duo is obviously being set up as an iteration of Jim and Pam or Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Jake and Amy.

Abbott Elementary also stars Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and William Stanford Davis. “Wishlist” is set to air on January 11 at 9 p.m. on ABC.