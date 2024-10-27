Say “ahh” because doctors are finally coming to the 28 Days Later universe After 22 years of wondering where all the medical professionals are, Ralph Feinnes confirms doctors are coming to 28 Years Later

After 20 years in the waiting room, Danny Boyle’s much-anticipated 28 Years Later is about to pay off one of the series’ longest-running plot threads. Speaking to IndieWire, 28 Years Later star Ralph Fiennes reveals that, following decades of fan debate over the whereabouts of doctors in 28 Days and 28 Weeks Later, a general practitioner will be making a house call in Boyle and Alex Garland’s latest collaboration.

Currently doing press for his entry into the ongoing Papal Cinematic Universe, Conclave, Fiennes says 28 Days Later is the first in a trilogy of films “of which two have been shot.” Continuing with his best impression of the film’s opening chyron, Fiennes says, “Britain is 28 years into this terrible plague of infected people who are violent, rabid humans with a few pockets of uninfected communities.” Who could help with that? Decades of delay have led Boyle and Garland to an answer: Doctors.

The real meat of the story centers on a “young boy who wants to find a doctor to help his dying mother.” The mother-son duo must traverse “this beautiful English terrain,” but, like a zombie-infested version of The Road, “of course, hiding in forests and hills and woods are the infected.” Fiennes plays said doctor, whom he describes as “a man we might think is going to be weird and odd, but actually is a force for good.” That’s right, 22 years after Cillian Murphy’s character, Jim, teased the existence of doctors in 28 Days Later’s iconic early scene, at long last, one is bringing his head mirror and stethoscope to the series.

Previously, Rose Byrne played Scarlet, a U.S. media officer, in the first sequel, 28 Weeks Later. Until this latest revelation, it was the closest fans got to a character putting a popsicle stick in a character’s mouth and asking them to say, “Ahh.”

28 Years Later is expected in 2025. Nia DaCosta will direct the second installment, 28 Weeks Later Part II: The Bone Temple, which will finally introduce the fan-favorite Bone Temples into the franchise.