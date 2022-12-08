There are few surer ways to build your identity into a brand than with a really, really good catchphrase. And a certain group of women knows that better than anyone. Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise—reality TV’s definitive document of messy, fabulous, life-addicted women with expensive taste—has spanned sea to shining sea for years and collected a treasure trove of taglines along the way.

There’s no exact science to what makes a housewife’s chosen catchphrase stand out. After all, not every artist paints with the same brush. For some women, wordplay wins out; for others, a statement as blunt and crystalline as “I don’t want to get old” says more than a million puns ever could. From hundreds of choices, here are 15 of the most iconic, unhinged, and unforgettable catchphrases from the Real Housewives universe. (Needless to say, this is an article best read with a Vida Tequila margarita and a nailed-to-the-floor table by your side.)