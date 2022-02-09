The revived version of Reno 911! was one of the few actual hits to come out of Quibi’s quick bite at existence, especially once the Quibi shows became Roku Originals and were suddenly available on a platform that people actually like and use. Last summer, Roku ordered more full-length episodes of Reno 911!—meaning like a regular show, not like a Quibi show—and now the fledgling streaming service that used to just be a streaming device has revealed the first trailer for Reno 911! Defunded, the third or fourth revival the show has managed to pull off.

Advertisement

As indicated by the name, this is sort of a “the future liberals want” take on Reno 911!, with the squad of lovably terrible cops losing their funding after (or maybe before, it’s hard to tell from a trailer) crime in Reno escalates to full-on riots. That means we get both the Reno cops using excessively dangerous military hardware and struggling to come up with schemes that will try and make cops seem more likable. Funny hats! Promotional calendars! Racial sensitivity training!

All of it seems like it’s going to go about as well as you’d expect, which is to say not at all, but at least there are some fun hanging around, like “Weird Al” Yankovic, Jamie Lee Curtis, and George Lopez. As usual, the series stars Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenne y-Silver, Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Carlos Alazraqui, and Cedric Yabrough.

In a statement, Colin Davis, Roku’s Head Of Scripted Originals, said that Reno 911! is “one of the funniest comedy TV shows ever made” and that Roku “could not be more excited to release a brand new, supersized, never-before-seen season as a Roku Original. Prepare to laugh!” It is worth pointing out, though, that these are only supersized if you only know of Reno 911! as a Quibi show and not for its years and years on Comedy Central… or the movie, Reno 911!: Miami, that came out in 2007. Or the second movie, Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon, which confusingly came out on Paramount+ (which also has old episodes of Reno 911!) last year.

Either way, if you want new episodes of Reno 911!, you’re going to have to go to Roku on Friday, February 25.