The X Games are coming to Roku City The winter X Games are set to take place January 23 to 25 in Aspen, Colorado.

The biggest lesson of the streaming era seems to be that the way television functioned in the old era is still the best way. And so we’ve got network procedurals posting solid numbers and streaming services rushing to get into live sports. Over the summer, Roku launched the Roku Sports Channel and has been picking up the rights to stream things like Formula E and NBA G League games. To continue this mission, the platform has now announced its exclusive partnership with the X Games, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The X Games is, of course, a competition for “extreme” sports like motocross, skateboarding, BMX, freestyle skiing, and snowboarding. It was founded by ESPN in the ’90s but sold to private equity in 2022. Now the events will air live on the Roku Sports Channel as well as a dedicated X Games FAST channel. Plus, there’ll be an “X Games Zone” for streaming audiences.

In a statement, Roku Media’s Head of Sports Joe Franzetta said, “This partnership with X Games is the perfect marriage between content and distribution—more than half of The Roku Channel’s monthly FAST audience are between the ages of 18 and 49, and the X Games have built a lifestyle brand that sits right at the intersection of sports and youth culture.”

“As the new CEO of X Games, I’m thrilled to announce this partnership with Roku, a platform that shares our commitment to delivering the best possible experience for our athletes and fans,” X Games chief Jeremy Bloom said in his own statement. “This collaboration ensures that the world’s premier action sports events will reach a broader audience, while celebrating the brilliance, creativity, and passion of the incredible athletes who make the X Games the ultimate stage for action sports.”

The 2025 winter X Games will take place January 23 to 25 in Aspen, Colorado, according to Deadline. The summer X Games will be announced at a later date.