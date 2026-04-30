Austin Abrams is in a seriously messed up situation in first teaser for Zach Cregger's Resident Evil
Cregger takes us into another horrifying basement on September 18.Image courtesy of Sony Pictures
If you ever find yourself in a Zach Cregger film, stay out of any basements. After Barbarian and Weapons, the first trailer for Cregger’s Resident Evil certainly establishes a pattern of something terrifying being kept in the basement of a home that’s not your own. In fact, it’s Austin Abrams who’s in this exact situation in both Weapons and this Resident Evil trailer. Hopefully he learns his lesson before another potential collaboration with Cregger.
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