Austin Abrams is in a seriously messed up situation in first teaser for Zach Cregger's Resident Evil

If you ever find yourself in a Zach Cregger film, stay out of any basements. After Barbarian and Weapons, the first trailer for Cregger’s Resident Evil certainly establishes a pattern of something terrifying being kept in the basement of a home that’s not your own. In fact, it’s Austin Abrams who’s in this exact situation in both Weapons and this Resident Evil trailer. Hopefully he learns his lesson before another potential collaboration with Cregger.

Calling it a “reinvention” of the franchise, the official logline for the movie reads: “In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.”

As we previously reported, this take on Resident Evil will not be beholden to the pretty tangled lore of the existing franchise. “I am a gigantic Resident Evil game fan,” said Cregger last year, explaining that he wanted to keep the film rooted in the horror of its earlier iterations. “I’m trying to tell a story that just feels authentic to the experience you get when you play the games.” Joining Abrams in the cast are Severance‘s Zach Cherry, True Detective‘s Kali Reiss, and Paul Walter Hauser. Resident Evil opens in theaters on September 18.