The world is a horny, repressed nightmare in One Night Only trailer Sex is legal for just 12 hours a year in the latest feature from Anyone But You mad man Will Gluck.

“Pre-martial sex is only legal for one night per year” may sound like a horrifying vision of an ever-more-plausible Christofascist future, but it’s played for laughs in the trailer for One Night Only, the new romcom from Anyone But You and Easy A director Will Gluck. Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro star in a world where everyone is hot and horny but no one can have sex except from 7 pm to 7 am one time per year. It’s unclear if “single” here means people who aren’t in any kind of relationship or if it’s “single” in the eyes of the IRS, or where we’re drawing the line on “sex” (is hand stuff okay on other days?) but this is obviously the kind of premise that isn’t meant to be thought about all that hard. When asked why this is even a law in this world in the first place, Gluck told Entertainment Weekly, “No one remembers.” Okay!