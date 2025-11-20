Rian Johnson is determined to be wrong about a Muppets/Knives Out crossover

Johnson argues that Benoit Blanc and Kermit The Frog couldn't share a reality without losing what makes either one special.

By William Hughes  |  November 20, 2025 | 6:20pm
Rian Johnson, Photo: StillMoving.Net for Netflix
Look: We get as sick of certain meme-y thoughtworms as anybody who has to spend a lot of their daily lives with their brains rubbed up against the internet. Social media and conventional wisdom are great at throwing up film and movie ideas that sound great on paper, which then get run swiftly into the ground as everybody with a working repost finger parrots them. Many an “Oh, haha, yeah, that’d be cool” flash-in-the-pan concept has given way to outright despair when faced with the practicalities of making some internet-hatched casting idea or show concept come to fruition. And yet, despite this strong and basic bias, we still have to come out hard against Knives Out director Rian Johnson, and side with the internet in this one, very specific case: We still think a Muppets/Knives Out crossover could make for a damn fine movie.

Johnson waded into the controversy around this topic earlier this week, during an appearance on THR‘s Awards Chatter podcast. When asked about an earlier social media post he’d made dismissing the popular idea—which has been circulating for years at this point, and would hypothetically drop Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc into the world of Muppet-based chaos—Johnson lays out his logic for rejecting the concept thusly: “I love and respect Muppet movies too much. The reality is, if you put Muppets in a Benoit Blanc movie, it would feel totally wrong because they would be getting murdered. The alternative is to just stick Benoit Blanc into a Muppet movie, which admittedly would be very fun, but would kind of break the reality of what Blanc is.”

Which feels, to our minds, like Johnson is being needlessly restrictive. There are, for instance, any number of crimes that Blanc could investigate that would not involve having to go the full Meet The Feebles or The Happytime Murders with Craig’s felt co-stars—thefts, kidnappings, you name it. (Also, a big chunk of the plot of The Muppet Movie is about Kermit being pursued, with lethal intent, by a guy who wants to use him to sell fried frog legs, so it’s not like a little violence is outside the franchise’s wheelhouse.) The basic idea that you couldn’t give Blanc a satisfying mystery to sink his teeth-and-accent into, just because the people he’s investigating happen to be puppets, flies in the face of what’s made the Knives Out films work so far: Classic whodunnit storytelling, tied to strong personalities surrounding Blanc, who acts as the slightly cornpone eye of a character actor storm. Cast the Muppets as in-story characters, as the series did with Christmas Carol and Treasure Island, and there’s no reason you couldn’t channel their energy while keeping the engine of mystery solving running.

For what it’s worth, Johnson isn’t ruling out any future collaborations with the Muppets: He told Awards Show that “I would just love to do a regular awesome Muppet movie… I’ll do the Muppet caper, or my Muppet musical. Get together with Frank Oz and cook something. That would be amazing.”

The third Knives Out film, Wake Up Dead Man, arrives briefly in theaters on November 26, before landing on Netflix on December 12.

