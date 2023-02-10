“It feels like it could have only been now.” That’s how Rihanna describes her upcoming Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, which marks the first time in seven years that she’ll perform her music live. As she told it in a press conference this week, giving birth to her son made Rihanna feel fearless enough to tackle one of the most iconic stages in the business—but her nearly two decades in music set the stage for this moment. Since her first album, 2005’s Music Of The Sun, Rihanna has weathered countless trends and carved out her own eras across eight studio albums, securing a well-earned spot in the modern pantheon of Main Pop Girls. Trends come and go; “Take A Bow” lasts forever.

Rihanna has confirmed she has a 13-minute performance planned for Sunday– but before she hits the mic, she’ll have to narrow down the 39 set lists she says she’s drafted so far. While fans may never know what numbers ended up on the cutting room floor, some studying up is in order regardless before Sunday. Here, The A.V. Club has compiled 16 songs from the singer’s discography to prepare you for Sunday’s Rihanna concert, cleverly disguised as a football game. Cheers to the freakin’ weekend.

