Today marks less than a week until a new pivotal moment in the Rihannaissance: the Barbadian pop star’s Super Bowl LVI I halftime show. It’s been far more than a minute since Rihanna took the stage (let alone released a project): in fact, she hasn’t performed at a major event since the Grammys in 2018. But with time to miss her and time to spare, there’s been plenty of time to mull over one question: how exactly will she make her big return to an arena-sized spotlight?

The easier to bet on question: who will she make it with? Back in September, TMZ reported that Rihanna was choosing from a list of 50+ potential collaborators while putting together her performance, with names like Jay-Z, Drake, and Paul McCartney thrown into the ring. With speculation in the air and only three days until Sunday, let’s get to work and break down the possibilities.