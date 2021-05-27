Rina Sawayama will join Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4

Rina Sawayama Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images )

STFU! Japanese-British pop singer Rina Sawayama will make her acting debut alongside Keanu Reeves in the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4. According to Deadline, her co-starring role remains a secret, but oh me oh my, we know she’s going to kill it. John Wick: Chapter 4 will begin production this summer, with filming taking place in France, Germany and Japan.

Sawayama shared her excitement on Instagram, telling fans, “y’all better watch the first 3 movies !!!!!!!!!!!” Fellow musicians Japanese Breakfast, Dorian Electra, Chloe Bailey, and Rebecca Black rejoiced at the announcement.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be directed by Chad Stahelski, with Shay Hatten and Michael Finch writing the script. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski are producing the film, with Reeves and Louise Rosner signed on as executive producers. This installment in the John Wick franchise is slated for release in summer 2022.

“I’m so glad to have Rina on board to make her feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4,” Stahelski says. “She’s an incredible talent who’ll bring so much to the film.”

Sawayama’s made her name in music over the last year following the release of her debut album, SAWAYAMA, a feat of genre-bending, pulling in elements of metal, hyperpop, and disco. Paired with stunning and ever-transforming visuals, she’s quickly caught the attention of artists such as Elton John and Lady Gaga.