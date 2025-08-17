R.I.P. Terence Stamp, British actor behind Superman's General Zod Best known as Superman's General Zod, Terence Stamp was 87.

Terence Stamp has died. Known for bringing erudite stateliness and dignity to Superman’s General Zod, Stamp’s decades-long film career contains far more than comic book villainy. With his piercing stare and ridiculously well-defined cheekbones, Stamp brought a palpable intensity to the screen. Amid his time as London’s “It” boy of the Swinging Sixties, he worked with cinema’s most revered actors and directors. He also lived on an ashram, published memoirs, and wrote cookbooks for wheat-, dairy-, salt-, and sugar-free diets. Per Reuters, his family confirmed his death Sunday morning. He was 87.

“He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come,” the family said in a statement. “We ask for privacy at this sad time.”

Born in London’s East End in 1938, Stamp grew up poor during the Blitz, with his father, a tugboat stoker, heading to war. In between shifts as a barmaid, his mother raised Stamp and his four siblings through the London bombings. She also introduced him to acting by taking a 4-year-old Stamp to see Gary Cooper in Beau Geste. He immediately knew he wanted to be an actor. “Who better to mold your life on?” Stamp later said. After working in advertising for several years, Stamp won a scholarship to the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art, where he became roommates with Michael Caine, Stamp’s one-time mentor. He made his screen debut in Peter Ustinov’s adaptation of Herman Melville’s Billy Budd, which earned him an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe. The role catapulted him to stardom, as did his dating life. Stamp became one of the era’s most photographed stars while dating Julie Christie and supermodel Jean Shrimpton. He was even considered to succeed Sean Connery as James Bond. Unfortunately, his ideas “put the frighteners” on producers. “I didn’t get a second call.”

The ’60s saw Stamp reach remarkable creative heights, working opposite cinema’s most revered names, including Laurence Olivier and Ken Loach. In William Wyler’s The Collector, Stamp played his first unsettlingly calm villain, an archetype he’d return to with masterful variation throughout his career. He traveled to Italy to act for Federico Fellini and Pier Paolo Pasolini. Still, he learned his greatest lessons working for directors “who don’t really like me and never really wanted me.”