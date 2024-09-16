R.I.P. Tito Jackson, Jackson 5 member Tito Jackson was 70

Tito Jackson, an original member of the Jackson 5, has died. Per Entertainment Tonight, Jackson family friend and former manager, Steve Manning, confirmed his death. Manning believes Jackson died of a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma, though no official cause of death has been given. He was 70.

A member of Motown’s first family, Toriano “Tito” Jackson was born on October 15, 1953, in Gary, Indiana, the third of 10 Jackson children. Raised by R&B performer Joe Jackson and Katherine, a pianist and clarinetist, Tito was the first Jackson to take any interest in music. As a child, Tito would play his father’s guitar in secret, and when he broke a string, Joe made Tito fix the string and play for him. Impressed by his son’s talent, Joe bought Tito a guitar and put the group together.

The ’60s were a whirlwind for the Jacksons. After winning Amateur Night at the Apollo in 1967, the group released its first single, “Big Boy,” the following year. By 1969, they had signed to Motown and released a string of hits, including “ABC” and “I Want You Back.” Between 1969 and 1975, the Jackson 5 released ten albums on Motown, but Tito was never quite happy with the label, which barred him from playing guitar on Jackson 5 albums.

In 1984, with his brother Michael’s solo career reaching new heights, the Jacksons began to slow down, touring and recording more infrequently. Moving into a career as a session guitarist, Tito remained a consistent member whenever the group reunited, appearing with his brothers at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony and the Michael Jackson 30th anniversary concert in 2001. He also joined his brothers on 2012’s Unity tour after Michael died in 2009. It was their first tour since 1984.

Beginning in 2003, Jackson began playing solo gigs as a blues musician. He released two albums, Tito Time and Under Your Spell. Two singles off Tito Time, “Get It Baby,” featuring Big Daddy Kane, and “One Way Street,” charted on Billboard’s adult contemporary charts.

Jackson married Delores Martes when he was 18 in 1972. The couple had three children: Toriano, Taryll, and Tito. The couple divorced in 1988. In 1994, Martes was found dead in a swimming pool in what was initially considered an accidental death. Four years later, and after an extended effort from her family, her boyfriend was charged with murder and found guilty of second-degree murder.

Jackson is survived by his mother, seven siblings, three sons, and nine grandchildren.