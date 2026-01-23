R.I.P. Uncle Floyd Vivino, host of The Uncle Floyd Show and legendary New Jerseyan The piano-playing, puppeteering comedian Floyd Vivino, better known as Uncle Floyd, was 74.

Floyd Vivino, better known as Uncle Floyd, host of the long-running early-cable variety show The Uncle Floyd Show, has died. Per a Facebook post from his brother, Vivino died on Thursday, January 22, following years of health issues, including bladder and prostate cancer. He was 74.

A New Jersey Hall-of-Famer, Vivino was born in Patterson on October 19, 1951. Along with his brothers, Jerry and Jimmy, Floyd was a born performer whose skills flourished as a teen. While his brothers would grow up to become the leader and member of Conan O’Brien’s house band, Floyd preferred center stage. “When I attended Glen Rock High School, it was there I realized I wanted to get into show business,” he said in 2011. ” I lived on the stage and the teachers realized that and they encouraged me.” On January 28, 1968, he recalled, he performed “Everything Is Coming Up Roses” with the school orchestra. “I felt the rush of 600 people clapping for me. It was then and there that I knew I was going to be an entertainer. I did not belong on the basketball court or in the science lab.”