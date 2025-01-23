Rise Against returns after three years with call-to-action "Nod" The Chicago-based punk rock band is going on tour with Papa Roach this year.

Rise Against understands what it really means to be a punk band. The Chicago-based group has never shied away from the world’s injustices (“Prayer Of The Refugee” still hits nearly 20 years later), and they have no intention of starting now. “I swear to God this can’t wait/Not one more minute, one more day,” Tim McIlrath pleads in the chorus of “Nod,” the band’s first single in three years.

“Nod is about the solace we find in community,” McIlrath said of the track in a statement. “It’s about the comfort in knowing that we are not alone. This comfort can temper our anger and our frustration, at least temporarily.” The song is also a plea for that same community to wake up and face the extent of what’s really going on in the world right now. “Are you saving the world so desperately, or are you holding a gun demanding peace,” he sings in the second verse. “Because the line that is drawn between nightmares and dreams is thin like a razor, and we’re fast asleep.”

“Nod” has a similar hard-rocking, rallying cry sound as the band’s previous work. It was produced by Catherine Marks, who has previously worked with Boygenius, Foals, Manchester Orchestra, and St. Vincent, and Alan Moulder, who’s worked with Nine Inch Nails, Paramore, Queens of the Stone Age, and The Killers.

The band is also planning a massive co-headlining tour with Papa Roach called Rise of The Roach Tour. Tickets are available on the band’s website. Check out the tour schedule below:

Jan 28 – Dublin, IE – Olympia Theatre

Mar 20 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Sep 10 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

*Rise of The Roach Tour