Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja arrested during Palestine Action protest

The vocalist and producer was charged with “suspicion of showing support for a proscribed organization” by London officials. “Free Palestine. No wars,” he shared in a statement.

By Matt Mitchell  |  April 13, 2026 | 1:01pm
Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images
Music News Massive Attack
Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja arrested during Palestine Action protest

Robert “3D” Del Naja, vocalist, arranger, and producer in Massive Attack, was arrested in London on Saturday, April 11, at a Palestine Action protest. In photographs taken by Guy Smallman, Del Naja can be found holding a sign that reads “I oppose genocide / I support Palestine action.” More than 500 people were arrested at the demonstration, but Del Naja was charged with suspicion of showing support for a proscribed organization. He shared a statement about the incident on his Instagram page, writing:

Throughout the Israeli genocide in Gaza most people, myself included, felt like they were gradually going mad. How could the world, including the British government, possibly allow this to happen? That sense of madness was compounded by the inexplicable policies of many British news outlets (including the BBC) who refused to name the identity committing one atrocity after another, after another. It was Israel, & everybody knew it was Israel. Why wouldn’t they say so? On the topic of madness, in Britain in 2026 you can be arrested under the Terrorism Act for sitting in silence, holding a cardboard sign stating that you oppose genocide & support non-violent action to prevent it. Of course, everyone knows this is total madness (including many of the police officers making these arrests, and the High Court judges who recently ruled them unlawful), and yet, somehow it continues. Everyone also knows that the sheer desperation of ‘Palestine Action’ activists vandalising military equipment isn’t terrorism. No one actually believes that. 

“Many members of, & senior advisers to this government belong to a ‘war is peace’ ideological party block that ignored millions of peaceful marchers to illegally invade Iraq. Their brand of arrogance & callous indifference creates the human desperation they’re hellbent on crushing in the courts. The sense of madness can be overcome. We can demand that our government upholds international laws that previous generations sacrificed their lives for. UK citizens will feel less desperation (& our overwhelmed courts will be quieter) if our country acts with the integrity of neighbours such as Spain; calmly declining the use of their territory & assets for illegal US / Israeli war crimes. To these vital ends, a few hours in police custody under unlawful arrest is a very small price to pay. Our democracy, & the civil rights & liberties that now sit in constitutional law were literally built on small actions like these. Perhaps that’s why this draconian government wants to crush them? Free Palestine. No wars.”

Del Naja and his Massive Attack bandmate Grant Marshall have been longtime supporters of the No Music for Genocide, which calls on musicians, record labels, and industry figures to geo-block their music from streaming in Israel. The campaign, which launched in September 2025, is an ongoing response to “the genocide in Gaza; ethnic cleansing of the Occupied West Bank; apartheid within Israel; and political repression of Pro-Palestine efforts wherever we live.”

 
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