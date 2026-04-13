Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja arrested during Palestine Action protest The vocalist and producer was charged with “suspicion of showing support for a proscribed organization” by London officials. “Free Palestine. No wars,” he shared in a statement.

Robert “3D” Del Naja, vocalist, arranger, and producer in Massive Attack, was arrested in London on Saturday, April 11, at a Palestine Action protest. In photographs taken by Guy Smallman, Del Naja can be found holding a sign that reads “I oppose genocide / I support Palestine action.” More than 500 people were arrested at the demonstration, but Del Naja was charged with suspicion of showing support for a proscribed organization. He shared a statement about the incident on his Instagram page, writing:



“Throughout the Israeli genocide in Gaza most people, myself included, felt like they were gradually going mad. How could the world, including the British government, possibly allow this to happen? That sense of madness was compounded by the inexplicable policies of many British news outlets (including the BBC) who refused to name the identity committing one atrocity after another, after another. It was Israel, & everybody knew it was Israel. Why wouldn’t they say so? On the topic of madness, in Britain in 2026 you can be arrested under the Terrorism Act for sitting in silence, holding a cardboard sign stating that you oppose genocide & support non-violent action to prevent it. Of course, everyone knows this is total madness (including many of the police officers making these arrests, and the High Court judges who recently ruled them unlawful), and yet, somehow it continues. Everyone also knows that the sheer desperation of ‘Palestine Action’ activists vandalising military equipment isn’t terrorism. No one actually believes that.