While Star Wars is the goose that laid the golden egg over at LucasFilm, the IP-hungry Disney corporation cannot sit by idly sipping Blue Milk as other properties collect dust. Thankfully, Ron Howard’s been trying to get a Willow TV show made for some time, and the world apparently needs Willow’s magic again.

Today, at Star Wars Celebration Weekend in Anaheim, the Willow director, joined by star Warwick Davis and writer Jonathan Kasdan, took the stage to present the first teaser trailer for Willow. The show aims to compete with Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings series as the first family-friendly Game Of Thrones replacement on streaming. We won’t have to wait as long for this one. Willow comes to Disney+ on November 30.



“Ever since Willow came out, they’ve been telling me how much they love the movie, the world and the story, and they ask me if there would ever be a sequel?” Howard told the crowd at Star Wars Celebration.

Advertisement

While they were working on Solo, Howard and writer Jonathan Kasdan, who was also on hand, kept returning to Willow. “We can do this as a series,” said Howard. “George always believed in it in that format.”

The great soothsayer George Lucas knew that one day there would be a streaming service so flush with cash that it could fund a massive, high-budget version of the culty Ron Howard movie from the 80s. It’s certainly better than the re-edits Disney+ made to Howard’s Splash.

G/O Media may get a commission Top Rated Regenacalm Serum S1 Pro Protects skin’s water balance and maintains its moisture level.

Contains the signature Regenacalm blend of active botanicals to expedite skin cell renewal. Buy for $20 at Regenacalm Use the promo code THEINVENTORY15 Advertisement

Set 20 years, or 350 moons, after the first Willow, the series sees Warwick Davis’ Willow Ufgood, the sorcerer, um, going on an adventure? Sorry, this is a proper teaser—nothing but beautiful-looking sets, effects, and Tony Revolori to see here.

Willow was a bit of a bomb when it premiered in 1988. But like many fantasy films from the ‘ 80s, such as Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal, it became a staple of millennial home video watching. So 30 years later, it’s finally a viable property again.

Advertisement

As long as LucasFilm is digging into other non-Star Wars properties, maybe we can finally get another Full Throttle. Can someone get Duncan Jones Ron Howard’s phone number?