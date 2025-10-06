Magnolia influenced Ronan Day-Lewis' Anemone more than he realized

Anemone, co-written by Ronan and Daniel Day-Lewis, delivers the latter's first on-screen credit since Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread.

By Emma Keates  |  October 6, 2025 | 6:00pm
Photo: Focus Features
Before he even knew what the concept of acting was, Ronan Day-Lewis, the son of Daniel Day-Lewis, was palling around with great filmmakers like Paul Thomas Anderson and Rebecca Miller (the latter of whom just so happens to be his mom). But while five-year-old Ronan may have thought his dad was in “construction” at the time, as the father-and-son-duo recalled in a September interview with Rolling Stone, that early exposure to the magic of filmmaking set something alight in the younger Day-Lewis. Ronan Day-Lewis’ directorial debut, Anemone, just premiered at the New York Film Festival (where it was screened by this writer). In an interview with The A.V. Club, the director shared that growing up on these sets—specifically for Miller’s Angela and Anderson’s There Will Be Blood—was “intoxicating and gave me a lot of appetite when it came to making films.”

“Getting to go on set and just seeing this sprawling world that they created and that kind of sense of make believe, but then just entering it and it being real was really incredible,” Day-Lewis continued. His father starred in multiple films for Paul Thomas Anderson during Ronan’s childhood and adolescence. Now that Ronan is making his own films, Anderson’s have become “incredibly influential,” he shared. There’s one film in particular—specifically its obsession with stormy (and occasionally amphibious) weather patterns—that seeped into the finished product more than even its director realized at the time. That film is, of course, Magnolia. 

Magnolia is one that I wasn’t thinking of necessarily consciously when we were writing, but then my friend was re-watching it recently, like before I was about to go into prep,” Day-Lewis recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh, wow.’ There are all these aspects of this that I hadn’t fully realized how much were kind of baked into the way I was thinking about this film.” 

In Anemone, the older Day-Lewis stars as Ray, a reclusive, mercurial veteran who’s been living off the grid for years. That is, until his stoic brother Jem (Sean Bean) tracks him down in an attempt to help Ray’s son (Samuel Bottomley), who’s been struggling socially. Both father and son worked together on the screenplay for years, but Ronan shared with The A.V. Club the thing that surprised him most about actually going into production with his dad for the first time. While Daniel has been known for going extreme lengths to immerse himself in a character—and Ray does feel as lived-in as any of the rest—his son said he initially wasn’t expecting how “collaborative he was able to be on set, despite how fully enmeshed in his character he was.” 

“I wasn’t sure exactly how that dynamic would work as far as that dance with the camera at times and sort of reckoning with the technical side of filmmaking while maintaining the reality of that world for him,” the younger Day-Lewis explained. “And so it was really cool, in the first few days, just starting to realize that, okay, I’m trying to protect his performance and protect his ability to have freedom in the ways that he kind of moved through spaces and stuff, but then there’s also, of course, like this awareness of the camera as a kind of collaborator. That was amazing to see and very reassuring early on in the shoot to feel that that was something I didn’t have to be necessarily as worried about as I thought I would have to be.”

Anemone is now playing in theaters.

 
