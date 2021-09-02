WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6.



Kylie Sonique Love has made RuPaul’s Drag Race history. During the just- released Drag Race All Stars finale, Love became the first openly transgender woman to take home the crown on any U.S.-based season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Angele Anang became the first transgender queen to win the crown in any season of the franchise when she won Drag Race Thailand in 2019.

Advertisement

Lov e first competed in Drag Race in season 2 , and was the fourth queen sent home following a lip-sync battle with Morgan McMichaels to Stacey Q’s “Two of Hearts.” During the All Stars season 6 finale, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Ginger Minj, Kylie Sonique Love, and Eureka O’Hara faced off for the title. The four queens were challenged to write a verse Tanya Tucker’s “This Is Our Country,” followed by a performance of the song. In the queens’ last shot to lip-sync for their lives, RuPaul selected Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” for their final lip-sync battle.

“Live life in your truth, and love always wins,” Love said during the finale. “This means everything to me. I found myself through drag. Drag has been my life, it’s been my saving grace, it’s given me a place to express myself. And winning this title is just reassurance that I followed the right path.”

Previous winners of All Star include: Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Monet X Change, Trinity The Tuck, and Shea Coulee. Love will join them in the Hall of Fame, while also earning the title of “most improved,” as she’s the All Star winner who did the worst in her original season.

The finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 arrived on Paramount+ this morning at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT.